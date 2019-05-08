|
George M. Steidler, 88, of Coatesville, passed away at the Southeastern Veterans Center of Spring City on Friday, February 15, 2019. Born in Chester County, he was the son of the late Mary Ellen Mallalieu and Russel L. Steidler. Following his schooling George honorably served in the US Army from 1952 to 1954 and was later employed by William Cohen and Sons, as a truck repair mechanic. George was a passionate NASCAR fan and a member of the Coatesville VFW Post 287. George is survived by his sister-in-law Edna Steidler of Coatesville and a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by siblings Lloyd Steidler, Anna Steidler, Margaret Steidler, Frank Steidler, Russel Steidler, Mary Steidler, and Grace Steidler. Graveside Services will be held on Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 10:00 AM at the Fairview Cemetery, 786 Oak St, Coatesville, PA, 19320. In lieu of flowers memorial donations can be made in George’s honor at: (Please Click Link Below) https://mds.mennonite.net/donate/donate-form/ Arrangements by the Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 9, 2019