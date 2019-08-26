|
|
George Tucker, 89, of Coatesville, PA passed away Monday, August 19, 2019 at the Brandywine Hospital. Born in Coatesville, PA, he was the son of the late Elnora (Macon) and John Tucker. He was the husband of the late Anna Smith Tucker. George is survived by four daughters: Teresa Mohammed of Georgia, Jennifer Trevino (Raul) of North Carolina, Cathy Koon (Grover), and Angela Tucker all of Coatesville; siblings, Alfred Tucker and Bernice Surrett both of Coatesville; 5 grandchildren: Tiffany (Shawn), Timothy (Ullie), Rashan, Amber (Herbert) and Brittany; 9 great-grandchildren, other relatives and friends. Services will be held 11:00 AM, Wednesday, August 28, 2019 at Tabernacle Baptist Church, 819 Coates St., Coatesville, PA with a viewing beginning at 9:00 AM. Interment with military honors will be in Rolling Green Memorial Park, West Chester, PA. For more information please visit www.wrightfuneralservices.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 27, 2019