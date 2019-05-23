Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory Inc
1521 Frankstown Rd
Johnstown, PA 15902
(814) 535-4018
Resources
More Obituaries for George White
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

George White III

Obituary Condolences Flowers

George White III Obituary
George Linus White, III, 43, Spring City, PA, entered eternal peace May 20, 2019. Born October 25, 1975 in Johnstown. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, George and Phyllis White Sr.; maternal grandparents, James and Cleo Murphy Sr.; and uncles, James White and Timothy Murphy. Survived by father, George White Jr. and wife Sarah; mother, June (Murphy) White; brother, Jason White; niece, Kailey White; numerous aunts and uncles; and best friend, Ryan Ford. George loved fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He enjoyed bicycling and traveling and had visited many scenic places. George was employed for many years at Eye Designs, LLC. George was hardworking, had a big heart, and was always willing to help others. Friends will be received Friday May 24 from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 1521 Frankstown Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now