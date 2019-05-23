|
George Linus White, III, 43, Spring City, PA, entered eternal peace May 20, 2019. Born October 25, 1975 in Johnstown. Preceded in death by paternal grandparents, George and Phyllis White Sr.; maternal grandparents, James and Cleo Murphy Sr.; and uncles, James White and Timothy Murphy. Survived by father, George White Jr. and wife Sarah; mother, June (Murphy) White; brother, Jason White; niece, Kailey White; numerous aunts and uncles; and best friend, Ryan Ford. George loved fishing, hunting, and the outdoors. He enjoyed bicycling and traveling and had visited many scenic places. George was employed for many years at Eye Designs, LLC. George was hardworking, had a big heart, and was always willing to help others. Friends will be received Friday May 24 from 5 p.m. until time of memorial service at 7:30 p.m. at Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 1521 Frankstown Rd. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to a . Arrangements in care of Hindman Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., “Exclusive Provider of Veterans and Family Memorial Care.” Condolences may be made at HindmanFuneralHomes.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 24, 2019