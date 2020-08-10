1/1
George Z. Petas
George Z. Petas, 96, of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, August 8, 2020 surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Agnes (Diamanty) Petas. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Zikos and Ellen (Karamitsos) Petas. George proudly served in the United States Army during World War II. He was a member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church in Media, PA. George was employed as a letter carrier for the federal government for many years until his retirement. In addition to his wife, George is survived by two sons; John G. and Jesse R.; five grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Services and interment private at the convenience of the family. Logan Funeral Home, Inc.-Exton in charge of arrangements. www.loganfuneralhomes.com

Published in The Daily Local from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
