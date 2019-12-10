|
|
Gerald “Bud” Gray Jr., died Wednesday afternoon at Wayne Memorial Hospital in Honesdale, Pa. His wife of six years is Mary Linderman Gray, together for 12. Born in West Chester, Pa., he was the son of Gerald Gray Sr. / wife Gail, and Dorothy Lilley Fletcher / husband Wayne. Prior to his illness he was employed as a welder for Morgan Corporation, Morgantown PA. Bud enjoyed fishing, boating, Nascar, and was an avid Eagles football fan. He was a great guy with a tremendous sense of humor. Also surviving are two daughters Valerie Gray Burrell, Ronks Pa.; and Daenna Glisson/ fiancee Fred Calhoun, Lake Ariel; two sons Brad Gray, Ronks Pa., and Cody Gray of Glenmoore Pa.; four brothers Chis Fletcher and Pat Fletcher, both of Mt. Carmel, Pa., Michael Fletcher and Timothy Fletcher, both of Kulpmont, Pa., mother in law Evella Linderman, Lake Ariel, Pa. He also has 7 grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by a sister Brenda Fossett, and brother John Gray and son Robert Norton. Funeral Service and interment will be private at the convenience of the family. Arrangements have been entrusted and are under the direction of the James Wilson Funeral Home, PO Box 7 Lake Ariel Pa 18436. To leave an online condolence please visit the funeral home website at www.jameswilsonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 11, 2019