Geraldine (Geri) Kirkpatrick (Williams), of West Chester, PA, passed away 1/28/19. Many remember Geri at the front desk of West Chester Public Library from which she retired in 2014. Geri enjoyed tennis, skiing, golf, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by son Billy, daughter-in-law, Alyce, and grandchildren William and Ally. Also, daughter Heather (Halligan), son-in-law, Rob, and grandchildren Austin, Carter, and Owen. As she wished, her body has been donated to science in the hope of helping others. Memorial services are private. Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or the West Chester Public Library Early Literacy Outreach Program.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019