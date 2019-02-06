Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Geraldine Kirkpatrick
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Geraldine Kirkpatrick

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Geraldine Kirkpatrick Obituary
Geraldine (Geri) Kirkpatrick (Williams), of West Chester, PA, passed away 1/28/19. Many remember Geri at the front desk of West Chester Public Library from which she retired in 2014. Geri enjoyed tennis, skiing, golf, reading and crossword puzzles. She is survived by son Billy, daughter-in-law, Alyce, and grandchildren William and Ally. Also, daughter Heather (Halligan), son-in-law, Rob, and grandchildren Austin, Carter, and Owen. As she wished, her body has been donated to science in the hope of helping others. Memorial services are private. Donations may be made to Alzheimer’s Research or the West Chester Public Library Early Literacy Outreach Program.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 7, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.