Geraldine “Gerry” M. Raschiatore, 78, of Downingtown, passed away Monday, May 11, 2020 at Paoli Hospital. She was the daughter of the late John McCombs and Mary McCombs, who currently resides in Collegeville, PA. Gerry was the loving wife of Anthony “Tony” Raschiatore until his passing in October of 2019. Gerry was devoted to her family; especially her children and grandchildren. Her grandchildren enjoyed many loving and funny times with “Mom Mom” and will cherish her memory and the special time they all shared together. Gerry was an avid and voracious reader who devoured hundreds of autobiographies during her lifetime. She loved spending time at the Chesapeake Bay and recounted many of her youthful memories including crabbing. Gerry was a fan of Jeopardy and played it well as she learned so many interesting events during her years of reading. In her high school years, Gerry was a popular and talented athlete and one of a few Sophmores who made the Downingtown High School Varsity Cheerleader squad. She was also named the “queen” of the Downingtown High School senior prom. Gerry cherished her Irish heritage and reminded folks of it quite often. Gerry worked at Pepperidge Farm for many years, and that is where she met her husband Tony. Gerry is survived and remembered by her mother, Mary McCombs, daughters, Kellie Shank (Mark), Christine Woods (Brendan), and Linda DeWire (Tim); her brother, Jack McCombs (Carol), her sister Toni Derr (Percy) and her grandchildren, Matthew Shank, Shannon Woods, Katherine Woods, Jack DeWire and Jimmy DeWire. In addition to her parents and husband, Gerry is preceded in death by her sister, Linda McCombs Beckcom. A memorial service will be held privately with Gerry’s immediate family on Monday, May 18, 2020. In lieu of flowers, donations in Gerry’s honor can be made to American Lung Society. For online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from May 13 to May 14, 2020.