Geraldine Rigdon, known to friends as “Terry”, passed in peace on June 4, 2019 at the age of 82 years old. Terry was born in Acton, England on March 29, 1937 where she later attended Haberdashers’ Aske’s School for Girls. When she was 18 years old, she met the love of her life, Eugene “Gene” Ronald Rigdon, whom she married on February 11, 1956. They went on to raise three children, Karyn, Shaun, and Adriana, and spent a beautiful 64 years together. Terry moved to Belleville, Illinois and became a citizen of the United States on April 28, 1960. Throughout her lifetime, Terry’s professional life was as unique as it was impressive. She worked as a blind history professors’ assistant, she taught cosmetology at her local technical high school, she owned a printing store with her husband, Gene, and worked as an electrologist. She was also a huge advocate for education and voter registration; she ran for the Chester County School Board in 1976 and encouraged those living in the Pruitt-Igoe Housing Project to register to vote. On top of all of this, she was an active member of the Daughters of the British Empire. Anyone who knew Terry would tell you that she had always been a force to be reckoned with. Terry was preceded in death by her father, James, and her mother, Mildred. She is survived by her husband, Gene, three children, Karyn, Shaun, and Adriana, three grandchildren, Zachary, Joshua, and Elijah, and her sister, Lynda Green. All are invited to a visitation on Thu. June 27 from 2-3pm and a memorial service at 3pm, both at Kirk and Nice Funeral Home, 80 Stenton Ave. Plymouth Meeting, PA 19462. In lieu of contributions can be made to Kindred Hospice at 1777 Sentry Parkway West #110, Blue Bell, PA 19422. KirkandNiceInc.com
Published in The Daily Local on June 23, 2019