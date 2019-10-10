|
Geralyn “Gerry” Mattera (nee Kirkpatrick), 62, on October 5, 2019, of Naples, FL, formerly of West Chester and southwest Philadelphia, PA. Gerry worked as an assistant manager at Wawa, where she met her husband. She taught elementary school at Most Blessed Sacrament School in southwest Philadelphia. She earned a Master’s degree in special education at West Chester University and impacted many young people with special needs while on the faculty at the Devereux school in West Chester. Beloved wife of the late Francis Mattera; dear sister of Richard Kirkpatrick (Dorry); sister-in-law of Salvatore and Catherine Mattera of Naples, FL and Pamela Kirkpatrick of St. Cloud, FL; dear aunt of Alexander Kirkpatrick (Karen), Andrew Kirkpatrick (Georgia), Christopher Kirkpatrick (Carrie), John Kirkpatrick (Jenny), Kimberly Justice (Joe), Alex Mattera (Amanda), Brian Mattera and Caitlin Mattera; and nine great-nephews and two-great nieces. Also survived by a wonderful group of friends. Predeceased by her parents Alexander and Margaret, her brothers John and Paul. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation 9:30-10:20 AM Saturday October 19, 2019 at SS Peter & Paul Church, 1325 Boot Road, West Chester, PA 19380 followed by her Funeral Mass 10:30 AM. Int Calvary Cem. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to The Lupus Foundation of America, 2121 K Street NW, Suite 200, Washington, DC 20037 Arrg. Donohue Funeral Home, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online at www.donohuefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 13, 2019