Gerard (Jerry) M. McTear, III, 31, of Chester Springs, PA passed away on Friday, April 26, 2019. At the time of his passing, Jerry was a Development Operations Engineer or as he liked to say, he was the Father of a Princess, Tech Worker, Ethical Hacker, Snowboarder, Surfer and Semi Professional Doctor. His sense of humor was contagious. Surviving are his daughter Mikayla, of Chester Springs, PA, who he loved with all his heart and soul, his parents, Jerry and Lisa McTear, Bonita Springs, FL, sisters Laura, Philadelphia, PA and Christy, Key West, FL, Grandmother Gloria Robbins-Defrise, Lake City, FL as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins. Jerry’s passing has left a huge hole in all of our hearts. Relatives and friends are invited to attend his Celebration of Life on Thursday May 2, 2019, 11AM at Chester Springs Community Church: 581 E. Uwchlan Ave. (Route 113), Chester Springs, PA. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Jerry’s honor to either: Shatterproof: 101 Merritt 7 Corporate Park, 1st Floor, Norwalk, CT 06851 or PRO-A (Pennsylvania Recovery Organizations Alliance) www.PRO.A.org or 717-545-8929. Arrangements are with Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on May 1, 2019