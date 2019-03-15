|
Gertrude M. Kefer, 95 of Parkesburg, formerly of West Chester, died Wednesday March 13, 2019 at the Zerbe Sisters Nursing Center in Narvon. She was the wife of the late Ernest B.J. Kefer. Born August 31, 1923 in Philadelphia, PA she was the daughter of the late Michael O’Donnell and the late Gertrude Virdin O’Donnell. Gertrude was a former parishioner and usher at St. Agnes Church. She moved to Parkesburg in 2011. She worked at Strawbridge’s in Philadelphia and at William Cohen and Son in Thorndale. Gertrude was a foster mother for many children prior to them being adopted. She was a Den Mother for her son’s Cub Scouts Pack. Gertrude loved traveling with her late husband through Amish Country and visiting her grandchildren whom she adored. Reading, taking trips with her “buddies” and quilting were some of her hobbies. She is survived by her children, Rev. Bernard J. Kefer and his wife Victoria, Judith Simon and her husband Mark, Anne Marie Stoudt and her husband Jeff, Theresa A. Upchurch and her husband James. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren and four great grandchildren. Relatives and Friends are invited to her visitations on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc. 410 North Church Street, West Chester, 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com; and on Wednesday, March 20, 2019 from 10-11am at the St. Agnes Church; 233 W. Gay St. West Chester, PA 19380; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11am. Entombment will be in the Philadelphia Memorial Park Frazer PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Coatesville Veterans Affairs Medical Center 1400 Blackhorse Hill Road Coatesville, PA 19320 and or St. Dominic’s Monastery 2636 Monastery Road Linden, Va. 22642.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 16, 2019