Gilbert Charles “Gil” Dillinger, 93, of Coatesville, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, May 5, 2020 at Paoli Hospital, surrounded by his loving family. He was the beloved husband of the late Mary Rose Gibbons Dillinger, with whom he shared 65 years of marriage at the time of her passing in 2014. Born and raised in the Hazelwood neighborhood of Pittsburgh, Gil was the son of the late Charles Anthony and Helen Haverty Dillinger and a 1945 graduate of Central Catholic High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran of World War II. Gil had a 40-year career in the data processing and computer education fields, which split between IBM and Sorbus (a Verizon subsidiary). After retiring as a Director of Education, Gil spent the next 25 years working full and part time teaching computers, developing manuals, designing spreadsheet programs, and consulting for financial planners. He retired the last time at age 85. When he wasn’t working, Gil enjoyed repairing things, solving problems, golfing, playing the piano, and Sudoku. To Gil, family was everything. He was a devoted husband, loving father and the best “Pap” ever! Mr. Dillinger is survived by his three children, Charles Anthony Dillinger and his wife, Jamie, of West Chester, Carol Ann Dillinger of Parkesburg, and Christine Shuster and her husband, Rev. Dr. Steven B., of Sicklerville, NJ; five grandchildren, Jason Dillinger, Kelly Dillinger, Joshua Shuster (Beth), Amanda Harkisheimer (Michael), and Victoria Rose Shuster; and two great grandchildren, Jackson and Raelynn Grace. Also survived by his brother, Lawrence “Larry” Dillinger (Kay) of Pittsburgh; brother-in-law, Jack Gibbons (Mary Lou) of Freehold, N.J.; numerous nieces/nephews and his special friend/companion, Betty Romano. In addition to his wife and parents, Gil was predeceased by his sister, Mary Ellen Dillinger Huber. His Mass of Christian Burial at St. Peter Church, followed by the rendering of Military Honors, will be held privately for the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the American Cancer Society, Philadelphia Office, 1626 Locust St., Philadelphia, PA 19103, or by visiting www.cancer.org.
Published in The Daily Local from May 8 to May 10, 2020.