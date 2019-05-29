Daily Local News Obituaries
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
10:00 AM - 10:50 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA
View Map
Service
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
11:00 AM
Boyd-Horrox Funeral Home
200 West Germantown Pike
Norristown, PA
View Map
Interment
Monday, Jun. 3, 2019
St. Patrick's Cemetery
2400 DeKalb Pike
East Norriton, PA
View Map
Gilbert Lofgren Jr. Obituary
Gilbert A. Lofgren Jr., age 78, of Downingtown passed away on Tuesday May 28th at Bryn Mawr Hospital. He was preceded in death by his beloved wife Wendy with whom he shared 43 wonderful years of marriage. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Gilbert Lofgren Sr. & Esther Allison Lofgren. Gil was a 1958 graduate of John Bartram High School in Philadelphia. He enjoyed retirement after various endeavors, most recently spending 25+ years in industrial parts sales. Gil will best be remembered for his quick wit and infectious laugh that endeared him to all. He is survived by his loving children Joshua (Carolyn) of Bryn Mawr, PA and Jessica of Roselle, NJ. He was the beloved ‘Pop-Pop’ to grandchildren Chase and Claire. Relatives and friends are invited to share in Gil’s Life Celebration on Monday June 3, from 10 to 10:50 AM followed by his memorial service at 11 AM at Boyd-Horrox-Givnish of East Norriton, 200 W. Germantown Pike, 610-277-7000. Interment will be at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Norristown following the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in his memory to for Parkinson’s research. To share your fondest memories of Gil, visit www.lifecelebration.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 30, 2019
