Gina Newcomb Zimmerman (1956-2020) lost her fight with leukemia on the morning of Saturday, January 11, 2020. She passed peacefully and her memory will stay with us forever. Born Gina Mary Newcomb in Portland Maine, she lived there and Kansas during her early childhood. Moving to West Chester PA, where she grew up to adulthood, graduating Henderson High School in 1974. She lived in the area all her life. She was a well-loved school bus driver for over 20 years, until her death. She made many friends among her co-workers and students. One of five siblings, she was preceded in death by her only sister and youngest brother. She is survived by her husband, son, brothers, nieces, a nephew and their children as well as our dog Joey. She will be well missed. Her strength, compassionate caring nature, kindness and loyalty have been an inspiration to all who knew her. There will be a gathering of family and close friends at a later time to be determined. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to . Hug someone you love and remember Gina’s smiling face.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 18, 2020