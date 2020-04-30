Gladys A. Singer
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys A. Singer, 97, of West Chester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Hickman Home – Jeanes Building. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis U. Singer, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of the late Walter T. Sadler, Sr. and Laura Keller Sadler. She and her husband were avid square dancers for many years. She loved all animals and was an accomplished artist. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Helen S. Ulrich; her son, Lewis U. “Skip” Singer and his wife Roxanne; and by two grandchildren, Scott E. and Brett M. Singer. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Behrenhauser and Helen Berdich and by her brother, Walter T. Sadler, Jr. Due to the health pandemic, services will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa 19380.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Apr. 30 to May 1, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES
Not sure what to say?
0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved