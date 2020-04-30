Gladys A. Singer, 97, of West Chester, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, April 28, 2020 at The Hickman Home – Jeanes Building. She was the beloved wife of the late Lewis U. Singer, with whom she shared 62 years of marriage prior to his passing. Born in Honey Brook, she was the daughter of the late Walter T. Sadler, Sr. and Laura Keller Sadler. She and her husband were avid square dancers for many years. She loved all animals and was an accomplished artist. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren. Gladys is survived by her daughter, Helen S. Ulrich; her son, Lewis U. “Skip” Singer and his wife Roxanne; and by two grandchildren, Scott E. and Brett M. Singer. She was predeceased by her sisters, Anna Behrenhauser and Helen Berdich and by her brother, Walter T. Sadler, Jr. Due to the health pandemic, services will be private with the family. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Brandywine Valley S.P.C.A., 1212 Phoenixville Pike, West Chester, Pa 19380.



