It is with deep sadness that the family of Gladys Hash Felice of West Chester, Pa. announces her passing on January 3, 2020 at the age of 95. She will be dearly missed by her children, Joanne Fritz, Jean Callazzo, Mary Jennings, Helen Racoosin and Joseph Felice and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. She leaves behind sisters Edna Falcone and Janice Drucker and brothers John and Frank Hash. Gladys was born in Nottingham, PA, on February 29, 1924. She was the daughter of the late John E. Hash and Ada (Poole) Hash of Grayson County, Virginia. She is predeceased by a brother William Hash, and sisters Joan Heitzman and Sue Plummer. She grew up in Thornton, Pa. After high school, she enlisted in the Navy WAVES during WWII and served her country from 1944 to 1946 as Yeoman 2nd Class working for the War Department in Washington, D.C. Her avid interests included writing, painting, and reading. Active in veteran affairs for more than 50 years, she had become a sought after speaker at landmark events such as the fourth Annual World War II Conference in Washington, D.C. She served as Editor of the “Keystone WAVES, Unit 6,” “Keynotes Newsletter” for many years. She also served as a member and Recording Secretary for the American Legion Post #134 of West Chester and the Guido Baccelli Lodge 684 Order of the Sons of Italy. Gladys was ever a gentle, understanding listener with a kind word and captivating smile for everyone. Her quick wit, creativity and comforting presence will always endure in our hearts...we were blessed to have her in our lives! A special note of appreciation is extended to the staff of the Southeastern Veterans Center in Spring City, Pa. who gave such exceptional care to Gladys while she resided with them. Relatives and friends are invited to her viewing on Thursday January 9, 2020 at the at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, Inc 410 North Church St., West Chester, Pa. 610-696-1181 www.DellaFH.com from 10:00 – 10:45am; followed by her funeral service at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be sent to the Alzheimer’s Association 99 Market Street, Suite 102 Philadelphia PA 19106 or to the Southeastern Veteran’s Center Resident Welfare Fund by calling 610-948-2418. Interment will be at Philadelphia Memorial Park in Frazer/Malvern, Pa. 19335.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 7, 2020