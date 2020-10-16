1/1
Gladys Jeannine Dugan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gladys's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gladys Jeannine Dugan of Cumming, Georgia passed away on October 14, 2020. She loved her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. Gladys spent her life working in the medical field at Riddle Hospital and Pocono Hospital. Gladys is preceded in death by her loving husband James Dugan, Jr. and parents Herbert and Daisy Taylor. She leaves to cherish her memory three children Margaret Grant (David), Janice Denza (Richard), and James F. Dugan, lll (Anne). Nine Grandchildren Mark, Karen, Jeffrey, Greg, Lisa, Lori, Ryan, Katie, and James. She also has eleven Great Grandchildren.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved