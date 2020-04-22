Daily Local News Obituaries
Glenn S. Murdoch


1953 - 2020
Glenn S. Murdoch Obituary
Glenn S. Murdoch, 66, Westover, formerly of West Chester, passed away April 20, 2020. Born October 5, 1953, in Bryn Mawr, the son of Henry A. Jr. and Dorothy (Williams) Murdoch of West Chester. Preceded in death by brother, Russell Murdoch. Survived by his parents; loving wife, Jolene (Collins) Murdoch; brother, Bruce (Patty) Glenmoore, PA; sisters, Norma Murdoch-Cox (Larry Cox), Ephrata, PA; Katie (Cort) MacLean, Exton, PA; Carol (Edward) Wroten, Downingtown, PA; step-son, Paul Marler, Lititz, PA; cousin, Walt (Carole) Chappelle, Elverson, PA; and many nieces and nephews. Glenn was a retired master plumber and formerly employed as a bus mechanic for Tri County Transportation. An avid outdoorsman and hunter, Glenn was happiest surrounded by nature and wildlife. He loved the quiet setting and life on his farm. He was a devoted husband and family time with his parents and siblings was very important to him. He was a member of Gravely Tractor Club of America and passionate about his collection of Gravely’s which were his pride and joy. At his request there will be no service. Moriconi Funeral Home, Inc., Northern Cambria in charge of arrangements.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 23, 2020
