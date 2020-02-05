|
|
Gloria R. Gelsinger, age 86 of Kennett Square, PA, passed away peacefully on Monday, February 3, 2020 at Linden Hall Nursing Home. Born 1933 in West Chester, PA, Gloria was the daughter of the late Harvey Reynolds and the late Olivia Fabiucci Reynolds. Gloria graduated in 1954 from the Chester County Hospital Nursing Program and went on to serve as a school nurse in Avon Grove. Gloria also spent many years working as the Office Manager at St. Patrick Catholic Parish in Kennett Square. Gloria volunteered at the Civil Air Patrol and served as their Director of Communications for a period of time. Gloria was known for her delicious annual Christmas cookies and candies. She had a creative spirit and would always fashion her own Easter Eggs and enjoyed creating beautiful dry floral arrangements. Nurturing came naturally to Gloria. Many knew her as “Mom Gelsinger” and she will be deeply missed by all. Gloria is survived by her son, Gregory S. Gelsinger; her sisters, Patricia Press and Charlene Sweede; her granddaughter, Samantha Anne Gelsinger; as well as her great granddaughter, Kira Snyder. Gloria was predeceased by her husband of 55 years, Jerry Wayne Gelsinger. You are invited to visit with Gloria’s family and friends on Friday, February 7, 2020 from 5:00PM to 7:00PM and on Saturday, February 8, 2020 from 10:00AM to 11:00AM at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services for Gloria will take place on Saturday at 11:00AM at Kuzo Funeral Home. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Gloria’s memory may be made to the Civil Air Patrol Delaware Wing, PO Box 11285, Wilmington, DE 19850-5493. Arrangements by Kuzo Funeral Home of Kennett Square, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 6, 2020