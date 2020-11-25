Gloria Irene Hughes, 93, of West Brandywine Twp., passed away on Tuesday, November 24, 2020 at Freedom Village. She was the beloved wife of the late Robert Lee “Cotton” Hughes, with whom she shared 68 years of marriage prior to his passing in 2019. Born in West Frankfort, ILL, she was the daughter of the late Dominic and Irene Sandrolini Cornia. Gloria was loved by many. She would light up any room she entered and became friends with everyone she met. She will always be remembered as Princess Flame of the Old King Coal Festival in West Frankfort. Gloria is survived by her children, Janice Williams, R. Michael Hughes, D.M.D. and his wife MaryAnn and David L. Hughes and his wife Janet; 7 grandchildren, Amy Guidi (Brad), R. Richard Williams, Meghan Ellis (Dan), Michael Hughes, DMD (Lauren), Kimmie Augustyn (Justin), Julie Hughes and Jonathan Hughes; 9 great grandchildren and many loving nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two brothers and two sisters. Due to the Covid pandemic, Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately with the family at St. Elizabeth Church, Chester Springs. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, West Brandywine. Memorial contributions can be made in Gloria’s name to Freedom Village Employee Appreciation Fund (EAF) 353 Freedom Blvd., West Brandywine, Pa. 19320



