On Wednesday, May 22, 2019, Grace Grant Ludwig, loving great grandmother, grandmother, and mother of two children, passed away at age 96.
Grace lived an incomparable life, dedicated to her family, friends, and hobbies. She was born in a quaint farmhouse on May 13, 1923 in Little Egypt, Maryland. After graduating from Newark High School in 1941, Grace married her husband Melvin and started a family with two sons, Melvin Robert and Gary.
Grace was not one to stay still and kept an active lifestyle. She started and managed her own Bridal Shop in Newark. She was an active and long-time member of Newark Evangelical Presbyterian Church. And after raising a family, she started painting. Using everyday objects and panoramas, Grace created numerous works of art in the realism style and was a member of the Octoraro Art Association for 20 years. She was known for her stoic demeanor, hard-working manner, and kindhearted spirit.
Grace was preceded in death by her husband Melvin and son Gary. She is survived by her son Melvin Robert, his wife Gail, and their four children, Robert, Matthew, Jennifer, and Heidi. She is also survived by her daughter-in-Law Ellen and her children, Corine and Gregory. Grace was also blessed with three nieces, one nephew, and thirteen great grandchildren. A visitation will be held from 10-11am followed by the funeral service at 11am on Thursday, May 30, 2019 at the Gracelawn Memorial Park Chapel, 2220 Dupont Highway New Castle. Burial will follow the service. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Seasons Hospice, 220 Continental Dr. Suite 407 Newark, DE 19713. To send messages of condolence visit www.mccreryandharra.com
Published in Daily Local News on May 26, 2019