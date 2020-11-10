Gregory Alan Muehlmatt, Sr. passed away form this life on Sunday, November 8th at age 61. He was born on July 23, 1959 in Bryn Mawr, Pennsylvania, and raised in Media, the son of Ted and Marjorie Muehlmatt. Greg was a life-long automobile enthusiast and had his own auto body shop where he restored many classic vehicles. He took his passion for motors and started his own trucking company. While illness prevented Greg from travel, he maintained a natural curiosity about history, cuisines, and far-away places. Greg truly lived life to the fullest through simple pleasures: experimenting in the kitchen, boating, fishing with his son-in-law, snacking, and spending time with his grandchildren. In conversation with acquaintances, and even with strangers, Greg was interested and affable. Gregory is survived by his mother, Marjorie; a devoted brother and sister-in-law, David and Jennifer Muehlmatt; his daughter and son-in-law, Sarah and Donald Balla; his son, Gregory, Jr.; a daughter-in-law, Kim; and six grandchildren, CJ, Chase, Emma, Lavinia, Bodhi and Lily whom he loved dearly. Gregory is preceded in death by his father, Ted Muehlmatt, and sister, Leslie. Services will be held at a later date. Arrangements are being handled by the Edward L. Collins, Jr. Funeral Home, Inc. Oxford, PA. On-line condolences may be made at www.elcollinsfuneralhome.com
