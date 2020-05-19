Gregory Blayne Francis January 28, 1971 – May 13, 2020 Gregory Francis passed peacefully on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 of complications following cardiac arrest. He is survived and remembered by his wife (Deanna), mother (Cynthia), father (Gerald) and sister (Kerry); in-laws (Judy, Walter, Lauren, Ken); nephew (Braden) and niece (Riley); along with many aunts, uncles, cousins, and relatives across the US and Canada. Greg grew up in Tredyffrin Township, graduating from Conestoga High School in 1989. After receiving his Bachelor’s of Arts degree from The American University, he went on to achieve a Master’s of Education from Widener University and a Juris Doctorate from Dickinson Law. A member of the Pennsylvania Bar since 2000 and the United States District Court for the Eastern District of Pennsylvania since 2003, Greg litigated a wide array of legal matters. Greg also served as campaign manager to former U.S. Congressman Jim Gerlach. He later continued on as the Congressman’s District Representative/Press Assistant. Most recently, Greg worked for the Law Offices of Kelly & Conte in West Chester. Greg’s passion was writing, particularly poetry, and has been published numerous times including his anthology Myth and Mystery. He loved gardening, visiting used book stores, hiking in Valley Forge Park, and his time on Cape Cod, MA. A truly creative spirit, he was also a prolific painter, singer/songwriter and guitarist. Greg was an avid football fan; his favorite season was Fall, when he could build a fire on Sundays and watch the Dallas Cowboys with his wife and two beloved cats by his side. Greg was a proud member of Thomson Masonic Lodge No. 340 and the Scottish Rite Valley of Reading. Services will be private at this time in accordance to directives regarding the COVID-19 pandemic. Details for a public memorial will be forthcoming at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to The Cat Angel Network in Stowe, PA. To send a message of condolence or memory to the family, please email gfrancisesq@gmail.com ***** Fare you well, fare you well * I love you more than words can tell * Listen to the river sing sweet songs * To rock my soul ***** (R. Hunter/ J. Garcia)



