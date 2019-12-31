|
Gregory F. Effinger, 56, of Chester Springs died Tuesday, December 24, 2019 at his home. Born in West Chester, he was the son of the late Francis and Helen Krempa Effinger. He was a 1982 graduate of Downingtown High School. Greg was presently employed by Arcelor Mittal, Coatesville and previously worked for Worthington, Malvern. Greg enjoyed fixing things and building things from old parts. He enjoyed playing MacGyver. He also enjoyed listening to music, reading, drawing and loved animals. Greg is survived by his sister, Lynn Byerley and her husband Fred of Downingtown and his beloved Cat, Buddy; aunts, uncles and many cousins. Greg’s memorial mass will be held Saturday, January 4, 2020 at 11:00am at Sts. Phillip and James, Exton. Visitation will begin at 10am. Interment will be in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. Memorials in Greg’s honor may be made to Covenant House P.O. Box 731 New York, NY 10108-0900 or to St. Joseph’s Indian School P.O. Box 326 Chamberlain, SD 57326 or to Sacred Heart Southern Missions P.O. Box 300 Walls, MS 38680-9989 or to Sts. Phillip and James 107 N. Ship Road, Exton, PA 19341. Arrangements are being handled by Wentz Funeral Home, Coatesville (610) 384-0318. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 1, 2020