Grégory Gochtovtt, 51, of Downingtown, passed away on Saturday, August 10, 2019 from Glioblastoma Multiforme. Born in Neuilly-sur Seine, France, he was the son of the late Michel and Christiane Gochtovtt (née Argeliès). He is survived by his siblings, Alexander Gochtovtt (wife Melissa Delaney and children Sophie, Isabelle and Luc); Annabel Gochtovtt (fiancé Stephen Mongelli and children Olivia (Sachi) and Anna); and Tessa Gochtovtt-Stine (wife Laura Gochtovtt-Stine and children Fiona and Cyd). Grégory graduated from Indiana University (Bloomington) with a BA in English. He proudly served four tours in the U.S. Army, obtaining the rank of Sergeant for his service in Iraq and Afghanistan. He earned several medals including the Iraq Campaign Medal, Army Commendation Medal, Army Achievement Medal, Afghanistan Campaign Medal, Armed Forces Reserve Medal, and NATO Medal. Grégory was a multi-talented artist: a prolific writer, poet, and gifted musician. He was proficient in Bongo, Conga, Djembe and Doumbek drumming as well as the Native American flute, Zurna and guitar. His musical skills and charming personality made him a delight to have as company around any bonfire. His heritage, combined with his military travels overseas, instilled in him an unquenchable curiosity and admiration for different cultures and their unique music. He was a friend to many, known for his selfless, generous, and giving nature. He was known to spend his last pennies to give the perfect gift for Christmas or birthdays. In his own words, he was “just a French guy, trying to make his mark on the world.” He succeeded. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Monday, August 19, 2019 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Elizabeth Church, 100 St. Elizabeth Drive, Chester Springs, PA. Viewing and visitation will precede at the church from 8:30 a.m. to 9:45 a.m. Interment at Washington Crossing National Cemetery, 830 Highland Road, Newtown, PA on Wednesday, August 21, 2019 at 11:30 a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that any donations be directed, in his memory, to the American Brain Tumor Association. https://www.abta.org/ Arrangements by Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 14, 2019