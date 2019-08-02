|
|
Grier Maitland Hoskins Jr., 89, of West Caln, passed away on Wednesday, July 31, 2019. He was the widower of the late Erla June Scotten Hoskins. Born in Cains, Pa., Grier was the son of the late Emeline (Baldwin) and Grier Maitland Hoskins, Sr. He is survived by his four children: Mary “Vicki” Stauffer of Coatesville, Glenn D. Hoskins of Wagontown, Grier M. Hoskins III, husband of Jennifer, of Gap, and Andrew W. Hoskins, husband of Anne Ryckebusch, of San Francisco and six grandchildren. A celebration of life service will take place on Monday, August 5th, 2019 at 11 AM at St. John’s Episcopal Church, 1520 W Kings Hwy, Gap, PA 17527 followed by interment in the adjoining cemetery. The viewing will be held at the church from 10 until 11 AM. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. The full obituary and online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 3, 2019