Mauger Givnish Funeral Home - Malvern
24 Monument Avenue
Malvern, PA 19355
(610) 644-2240
Guy Seeley
Celebration of Life
Tuesday, Dec. 17, 2019
2:30 PM
Chapel of The Church of the Good Samaritan
212 West Lancaster Avenue
Paoli, PA
Guy Seeley Jr.

Guy Seeley Jr. Obituary
Guy P. Seeley, Jr. age 83, a 49 year resident of Malvern, PA passed away on Sunday, December 8, 2019 surrounded by his family. Beloved husband of Betty Law Seeley. Guy was born on March 8, 1936 in Manhattan, New York to the late Guy P. Seeley, Sr. and Gertrude Erklin Seeley. He was a graduate of Lafayette College, where he earned a BA in Economics. Guy was a veteran of the US Army Infantry. He was an Insurance Underwriter for the Royal Globe Insurance Company for over 30 years. Guy loved the outdoors and passed his knowledge and love of camping to his sons. As Guy got older, he looked forward to spending time at his cabin in Grantsville Maryland, which he christened as '3 Axe Acres', along with scouring antique stores for kerosene railway lanterns. Each Christmas for many decades he would direct the setting up his prized 1940's Lionel Train set for the sheer family joy of it. He enjoyed attending car shows and winning trophies with his shiny and smooth running 1937 Packard and 1948 Chevrolet. He read extensively throughout his life, with an affinity for Joseph Conrad novels. Guy was well known to his long time neighbors, with which he would continually trade puns on his extensive daily walks. He is deeply missed and will be remembered as a devoted father and a wise, funny man of many talents. SURVIVORS: Husband of Betty Law Seeley; father of Guy Seeley III (Clare) of Carlisle, MA and Charles Seeley (Elizabeth) of Niskayuna, NY and three vivacious and adoring grandchildren who all also inherited his love of nature and camping, Maxwell Guy, Nathaniel, and Zoe. Relatives and friends are invited to attend Guy's life celebration service on Tuesday December 17th at 2:30 pm at the Chapel of The Church of the Good Samaritan 212 West Lancaster Avenue Paoli, PA 19301. Interment will be private.
Published in The Daily Local on Dec. 12, 2019
