Daily Local News Obituaries
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
(610) 444-4116
Visitation
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
9:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Service
Tuesday, Apr. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
Kuzo Funeral Home, Inc.
250 W State St
Kennett Square, PA 19348
Harold Hartman Obituary
Harold H. Hartman, age 89 of West Chester, PA, passed away April 5, 2019.
He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Helen Hartman; his son, David Hartman; his daughter, Joyce Fiorentino and her husband, Peter; along with sisters, a sister-in-law and grandchildren. You are invited to visit with Harold's family from 9:30 to 10:30AM on Tuesday, April 9, 2019 at Kuzo Funeral Home, 250 W. State St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. Services will begin at 10:30AM and interment will follow at Union Hill Cemetery.
To read Harold's full obituary and to share condolences with his family, please visit www.kuzoandfoulkfh.com.
Published in Daily Local News on Apr. 7, 2019
