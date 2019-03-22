Daily Local News Obituaries
Services
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
(610) 384-7191
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Mar. 26, 2019
11:30 AM
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
View Map
Visitation
Wednesday, Mar. 27, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:30 AM
Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Inc
339 W Kings Hwy
Coatesville, PA 19320
View Map
Harold Johnson Obituary
Harold Roth “Buddy” Johnson, 73 of Coatesville passed away on March 20, 2019. Buddy was the loving husband to Mary Frances Shesko Johnson. Born on November 14, 1945 in Pottstown, Pa he was the son of Harold H. Johnson and Laura Roth Johnson. In addition to his wife he is survived by daughters Christine (Theodore) Claypoole of Coatesville, Elizabeth (Keith) Minker of Glenn Mills, grandchildren Alexander & Zachary Claypoole and Luke and Olivia Minker along with two sisters Elaine Florillo and Lois Reid. A prayer service will be held on Tuesday March 26, 2019 at 11:30 am with a time of visitation from 9:00 am till the service at the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home.Interment will follow the service at St. Stanislaus Cemetery, Coatesville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his name to the Ambloidsis Foundation (ambloidosis.org) or the National Multiple Sclerosis Society (nationalmssociety.org). Arrangements by the Maclean-Chamberlain Funeral Home Coatesville 610-384-7191
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 23, 2019
