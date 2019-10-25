Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Visitation
Monday, Oct. 28, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Visitation
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold Rennard
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Rennard


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harold Rennard Obituary
Harold J. Rennard, 83, of West Chester, PA passed away on October 24, 2019. Born in 1936 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Herman and Alice (née Stanton) Rennard. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his first wife, Esther (née Trego) Rennard and five siblings. Harold was the beloved husband of Pauline H. (née Bauer) Rennard; loving father of Esther Bixler (Frank), Carol Rennard and Steven Rennard (Amber) and 5 step-children; devoted grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Harold had his own excavating business in the construction industry for 36 years. He was a member of Goshen Grange #121 and the Suburban Contractors Association. He was a board member for both the Goshen Fire Company and for the Lanchester Landfill. He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Snaperoos. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5:00-8:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and Tuesday 10:00-11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Goshen Fire Company, 1320 Park Ave, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now