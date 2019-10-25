|
|
Harold J. Rennard, 83, of West Chester, PA passed away on October 24, 2019. Born in 1936 in West Chester, PA, he was the son of the late Herman and Alice (née Stanton) Rennard. In addition to his parents, Harold was predeceased by his first wife, Esther (née Trego) Rennard and five siblings. Harold was the beloved husband of Pauline H. (née Bauer) Rennard; loving father of Esther Bixler (Frank), Carol Rennard and Steven Rennard (Amber) and 5 step-children; devoted grandfather of 6 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild. Harold had his own excavating business in the construction industry for 36 years. He was a member of Goshen Grange #121 and the Suburban Contractors Association. He was a board member for both the Goshen Fire Company and for the Lanchester Landfill. He enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Snaperoos. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation 5:00-8:00 PM Monday, October 28, 2019 at The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000 and Tuesday 10:00-11:00 AM followed by his Funeral Service 11:00 AM. Interment Birmingham Lafayette Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to the Goshen Fire Company, 1320 Park Ave, West Chester, PA 19380. Online condolences at www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 27, 2019