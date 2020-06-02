Harold Robert Hayes, age 85, of 3286 Chestnut Grove Church Road, Sparta, North Carolina passed away Sunday, May 31, 2020 at Penn Medicine Neighborhood Inpatient Hospice in West Chester, PA. He was born September 10, 1934 in Chestnut Grove, North Carolina to the late Herbert Ray Hayes and Lillie Pinnix Hayes. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his beloved wife Betty, just 6 months prior. He is survived by four daughters; Lesa Houser (Jay), Heather Hayes (Howard), Susan Lapp (Chris), Sandra Wilbanks (Dave); one son, Steve Hayes; two sisters, Nell Jameson (Ernie), Betty Phillips (Gene), two brothers Arnold (Elaine) and James (Dottie); special nephew, James Jameson, and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews. The family requests the honor of your presence at the funeral service to honor the life of Harold at 2:00PM on Friday, June 5, 2020 in the chapel of Grandview Memorial Funeral Home with Brother Ed Hall officiating. Interment will follow in Glade Creek Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00PM until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shriners Hospital. After Harold graduated from Scott Senior High School in Coatesville, PA in 1952, he attended the Architectural Designing and Estimating Program at Temple University while working at Lukens Steel in Coatesville, Pa. He served in the United States Marine Corps, before starting his own business as a self-employed general contractor which he continued for over 50 years. He was a past president of Alleghany Homebuilders Association and was acknowledged by the organization for his dedication and leadership. In September 13, 1966 he was raised to the Sublime Degree of Master Mason and on October 17, 1991 granted a service award by The Grand Lodge of Ancient, Free and Accepted Masons of North Carolina. With fellow members, Harold was instrumental in founding the New River Shriners in Alleghany County, North Carolina. He was recognized with appreciation as Noble Harold Hayes, Paper Sales Chairman since 1981, New River Shriner Club for Outstanding Service to the Club in Alleghany County and the burned and Crippled Children, as well as awarded numerous certifications of appreciation and merit awards for dedication, devoted and unselfish service, to Shrinedom and Shriners Hospital for Crippled Children. In 1973, he returned to his birth place of Sparta, North Carolina where he was a dedicated and active community contributor as exemplified in his numerous organizational memberships. He was a designated Life Member of the North Carolina Lions Foundation, Inc., in June of 2010. In addition, he was awarded the Jack Stickely Fellow award in 2001-2002 for his Dedicated Humanitarian Services. He was also awarded the International Lion of the Year 2007-2008 in recognition of his outstanding service, loyalty and devotion to Lionism from the Sparta Lions Club. He was an avid hunter and fisherman, and he especially enjoyed his many adventures on his piece of paradise along the New River with his uncles, brothers, nephews, daughter and friends. He was also a gifted blue grass musician, playing guitar, banjo and bass for many entertainment and fund raising events. He was a member of The Green Mountain Boys and The Grass Valley Boys bluegrass bands and could be found at weekly gatherings picking bluegrass tunes. He will always be remembered for his sense of humor, ornery character and his dedication to humanitarian causes. James J. Terry Funeral Home and Grandview Memorial Funeral Home are proudly serving the Hayes family and if you wish, online condolences may be submitted to the family at www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com or www.grandviewfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 2 to Jun. 3, 2020.