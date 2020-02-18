|
|
Harold E. “Butch” Sweigart, 80, of Coatesville, passed away on Sunday, February 16, 2020 at Phoenixville Hospital. Born in Sinking Spring on November 9, 1939 to the late Mark and Dorothy Heckman Sweigart, he was a 1957 graduate of Cocalico High School in Denver, PA. Butch was a professional golf pro who worked at Ingleside Golf Course and Rossi Golf and Sports Center. He was the 1956 PIAA State Champion. Butch was a life time member of the PGA. Among his golf accomplishments, he qualified for the Senior U.S. Open and the Senior PGA Tournament. Butch is survived by his companion of 16 years, Pati Link; children, Wendy Cunningham (Jim) and Kelly Carroll (Jay); grandchildren, Alexandra Cunningham DeGarmo, Zachary Cunningham (Bree), Rachel McWilliams Lengel (Carl), Tyler McWilliams, Blake Carroll and Max Carroll; and great granddaughter, Harper Lengel. Also survived by Catherine Link and Erin Link Gilbert (Jesse) and their children, Jesse Gilbert III and John Gilbert. He will be greatly missed by his two Bischons, Bogey and Birdie. Family will be receiving relatives and friends from 10 to 11:30 am on Saturday, February 22nd at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown, followed by a service in celebration of Butch’s life at 12 noon. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to The First Tee of Greater Philadelphia, Memo: Butch Sweigart, 800 Walnut Lane, Philadelphia, PA 19128. Please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 19, 2020