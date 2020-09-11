Harry Alan Williford, 84, of Exton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at PowerBack Rehabilitation, Exton. Born in Indianapolis, IN, Harry was the son of the late John L. and Glayds A. (Jacobs) Williford. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Williford. The couple shared 52 years of marriage. Harry graduated from Collingswood high school in 1955 where he played nose guard and kicker. He graduated from Drexel University in 1963 with a degree in chemical Engineering, was previously a high school math teacher, assistant football coach, and chemical engineer for various companies. He was a sports fanatic, baseball card collector, Sudoku champion, and loved to read. He never missed any of his beloved grandchildren’s sporting events and music concerts. Harry was a patriot and proud supporter of the troops. He frequented Victory Brewing in Downingtown In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by 3 sons: Mike Williford, husband of Martina, of West Chester, Matt Williford, husband of Nora, of St. Inigoes, MD, and Craig Williford, husband of Melissa, of Golden, CO. He is also survived by a brother, William Texas Williford of Coatesville, and 7 grandchildren: Cole, Caitlin, Cassidy, Connor, Hunter, Teddy, and Dalton. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown at 11 am. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30-10:45 at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. It is kindly requested that all guests wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Harry’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society
, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.