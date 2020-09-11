1/1
Harry Alan Williford
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Harry's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Harry Alan Williford, 84, of Exton, passed away on Tuesday, September 8, 2020, at PowerBack Rehabilitation, Exton. Born in Indianapolis, IN, Harry was the son of the late John L. and Glayds A. (Jacobs) Williford. He was the beloved husband of Mary Lou Williford. The couple shared 52 years of marriage. Harry graduated from Collingswood high school in 1955 where he played nose guard and kicker. He graduated from Drexel University in 1963 with a degree in chemical Engineering, was previously a high school math teacher, assistant football coach, and chemical engineer for various companies. He was a sports fanatic, baseball card collector, Sudoku champion, and loved to read. He never missed any of his beloved grandchildren’s sporting events and music concerts. Harry was a patriot and proud supporter of the troops. He frequented Victory Brewing in Downingtown In addition to his wife, Harry is survived by 3 sons: Mike Williford, husband of Martina, of West Chester, Matt Williford, husband of Nora, of St. Inigoes, MD, and Craig Williford, husband of Melissa, of Golden, CO. He is also survived by a brother, William Texas Williford of Coatesville, and 7 grandchildren: Cole, Caitlin, Cassidy, Connor, Hunter, Teddy, and Dalton. An outdoor Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, September 19, at James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., 736 E. Lancaster Ave., Downingtown at 11 am. A visitation will be held prior from 9:30-10:45 at the funeral home. Interment will be private at the convenience of the family. It is kindly requested that all guests wear face coverings and practice social distancing. Memorial contributions in Harry’s name may be made to the American Cancer Society, P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Sep. 11 to Sep. 12, 2020.
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved