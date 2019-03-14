Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Harry D. Barr, Sr. age 92 of West Chester, PA passed away on Tuesday March 12, 2019 at Wellington Terrace, West Chester, PA. He was the husband of Nancy D. Topliffe for 72 years. Born on March 17, 1926 in Drexel Hill, PA, he was the son of the late Harry R. Barr and the late Anna Mann Barr. Harry graduated from Upper Darby High School, Class of 1944; also attended Penn State University and Drexel University. He spent his career in sales. Harry was a member of the Willistown United Methodist Church where he was an usher and a choir member and soloist. He also sang with Chester County Barbershop Chorus for over 30 years. Harry was a 32nd degree Mason and a Shriner and belonged to West Chester F. & A.M. Lodge #322. He was also a volunteer at Chester County Hospital. His greatest love and interests were his wife, children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In addition to his wife he is survived by his son Harry D. Barr, Jr., four grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, two brothers Doug and Paul Barr and son-in-law Terry Maguire. He was predeceased by his daughter Deborah McGuire, sister Nancy Herman and brother Charles Barr. Relatives and friends are invited to his Visitation on Tuesday, March 19, 2019 from 9:00 am – 9:45 am at Willistown United Methodist Church, 6051 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA followed by a Masonic Service at 9:45 and Funeral Service at 10:00 am. Interment will be in Birmingham-Lafayette Cemetery, West Chester, PA. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Willistown United Methodist Church, 6051 West Chester Pike, Newtown Square, PA 19073. Arrangements by Dellavecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home of West Chester PA 610.696.1181 DellaFH.com
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 15, 2019
