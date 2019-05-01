|
|
Harry Allen Collier, of Thornton, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26 at the age of 96. Born in Lykens, PA, to Harry and Lucy Collier, he graduated from the Valley Forge Military Academy in 1941. Harry entered the Naval V-12 Program at Ursinus College and Columbia University and became a Lieutenant j.g. Harry served in the Pacific area during World War II. He was in charge of landing craft, bringing the marines to Iwo Jima and also serving as a frogman doing underwater demolition work. After leaving the service Harry returned to Ursinus College and graduated in 1948. He later worked as Purchasing Manager for Sun Olin Chemical Company, retiring after 30 years. At Ursinus he met Betty Jane (Betsy) Greene and they married in 1951 and were together for 68 years. They raised three children in Thornton- Dr. Betsy Collier Grosskopf (William), Seth Allen, and Michael Andrew. He is also survived by two granddaughters- Hilary Jane and Abigail Kate Grosskopf. Harry was a great patriot, a loving husband, a fine father, and an excellent swimmer. He had an unpredictable sense of humor. Harry loved sports and played on the Navy and Ursinus football teams while serving and senior baseball team when retired. There was a private burial for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 2, 2019