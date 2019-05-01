Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Donohue Funeral Home
1627 West Chester Pike
West Chester, PA 19382
610-431-9000
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry Collier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Collier

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Harry Collier Obituary
Harry Allen Collier, of Thornton, PA, passed away peacefully on Friday, April 26 at the age of 96. Born in Lykens, PA, to Harry and Lucy Collier, he graduated from the Valley Forge Military Academy in 1941. Harry entered the Naval V-12 Program at Ursinus College and Columbia University and became a Lieutenant j.g. Harry served in the Pacific area during World War II. He was in charge of landing craft, bringing the marines to Iwo Jima and also serving as a frogman doing underwater demolition work. After leaving the service Harry returned to Ursinus College and graduated in 1948. He later worked as Purchasing Manager for Sun Olin Chemical Company, retiring after 30 years. At Ursinus he met Betty Jane (Betsy) Greene and they married in 1951 and were together for 68 years. They raised three children in Thornton- Dr. Betsy Collier Grosskopf (William), Seth Allen, and Michael Andrew. He is also survived by two granddaughters- Hilary Jane and Abigail Kate Grosskopf. Harry was a great patriot, a loving husband, a fine father, and an excellent swimmer. He had an unpredictable sense of humor. Harry loved sports and played on the Navy and Ursinus football teams while serving and senior baseball team when retired. There was a private burial for the family. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements by The Donohue Funeral Home, 1627 West Chester Pike, West Chester, PA 19382, 610-431-9000. Online condolences www.donohuefuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on May 2, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Donohue Funeral Home
Download Now