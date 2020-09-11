Harry D. Wilder The world lost one of its more interesting characters with the death of Harry, Friday, August 28th, just one week after his 88th birthday. Complications from Covid 19 proved too much for him to overcome. During his last week of life his son Dave arranged for home hospice care. After being deprived of access to family while he was hospitalized, it was a wonderful opportunity to celebrate his life, comfort him to the last and relive old memories. Harry was born in Westfield WI. He was valedictorian of his Westfield HS class of 1950. He graduated first in his 1955 chemical engineering class from the Univ. of Wisconsin and in 1960 received a PhD from the Institute of Paper Chemistry in Appleton WI. He began his career at the Institute as a research associate. There he met and married his first wife, Jean Madden and celebrated the births of his 3 children, David, Lynn and Leigh. Harry accepted a Director of Research position with Albermarle Paper Company, a subsidiary of Ethyl Corporation, in 1965. The family settled in the Richmond VA area and had a small hobby farm there. In 1977, after a divorce, Harry accepted a position as Chief Research Associate with Scott Paper in Philadelphia. In 1980 after marrying Roberta W. Eckman, he moved to the Elverson area. Harry and Bobbie traveled extensively in Europe, Australia, and the USA. They enjoyed dining and could frequently be seen in locally owned establishments in the area. Harry had a lifelong interest in antiques and local history. At his 18th century Knauer miller’s mansion on route 23 near St. Peter’s Village, he and Bobbie started a small business. They purchased the original old mill and mill manager’s house next door and began the laborious restoration project. They took a booth at the Black Angus Antique Mall in Adamstown, PA, another at White Horse Mill in Gap and ran a shop in the mill on their property. After retiring from Scott, Harry devoted more time to the business and developed knowledge of and an extensive collection of antique duck decoys. The Knauer complex is listed on the National Register of Historic Places and the land is a part of the French and Pickering Conservation Trust. Any memorial contributions in Harry’s name should be directed to a historic or conservation group of the giver’s choice. Plans for a memorial celebration are pending resolution of the Corona Virus quarantine restrictions. Left to mourn are Bobbie, his 3 children, his daughter in law, Hermie, grandchildren Gus, Irene, and Garrett and his many friends and acquaintances.



