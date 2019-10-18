|
Harry J. Dunbar, Jr., age 89, passed away peacefully on October 7, 2019 after a short battle with pneumonia. Harry was born on January 5, 1930 to Ruth (Pryor) Dunbar and Harry Dunbar. Both of his parents preceded him in death. He graduated from P.S. duPont High School in 1948. His life was all about cars and he was always in the auto parts business. Harry raced stock cars in the 1950's. He started working with Taylor Auto Parts in 1945, in both Wilmington and Kennett Square until 1976. From 1976 until 1989 he was a partner in K & H Auto in Kennett Square. Harry then worked at Wharton & Barnard in Wilmington until 1991 when he had a stroke. After the stroke, Harry fought hard and lived a productive life enjoying family and friends for another 28 years. Harry was also in the Movie Projectionist Union and worked in area theaters including The Park Theatre on Union Street in Wilmington, the Pleasant Hills Drive-In in Newark and Cinema 141 in Newport. He and his wife were members of the local Good Sam Club for 20 years and enjoyed camping with family and friends. His hobbies included playing softball for the Taylor Auto Team and bowling with Wilmington area leagues. He was an avid Phillies fan and enjoyed watching the Eagles. Harry is survived by his wife of 65 years, Elizabeth, known as Betty Ann (Hood); 2 daughters, Cheri Dunbar, and Sandy Kroeber (Mal); 3 grandchildren, Ryan Nolan, Kelsey Dawson (Shea), and Victoria Dunbar; 1 great-granddaughter, Charlotte Rose Dawson, expected to join the family in January, 2020. He is also survived by his brother, Larry Dunbar (Peggy), and half-brother, Royce Dunbar (Brenda). He will be missed by many including nieces and nephews, and loyal friend, Jim McLaughlin. The family wishes to thank all those at Brandywine Senior Living at Longwood for the extraordinary care given to Harry, and recently to Churchman Village and Seasons Hospice nurses and staff. Family and friends are invited to a memorial meeting at 4:00PM on Friday, October 25, 2019 at London Grove Meeting House, 500 West Street Road, Kennett Square. Visitation and reception with the family will follow the service at London Grove Meeting House. Memorial donations to: London Grove Monthly Meeting.
Published in The Daily Local on Oct. 20, 2019