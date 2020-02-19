Home

Harry Francis Whitelock

Harry Francis Whitelock Obituary
Harry Francis Whitelock, 95, of Downingtown passed away the morning of February 17, 2020 at Saint Martha’s Villa. He was the loving husband to Elizabeth M. Schilling for 67 years of marriage as well as a veteran of the Second World War. A mass of Christian Burial will be held Saturday, March 7, 2020 10:30 AM at Saint Joseph Church Chapel 332 Manor Ave, Downingtown, PA 19335. A visitation will be held at the chapel from 9:30am to 10:15am. For additional information and online condolences please visit jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 4, 2020
