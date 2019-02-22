|
|
Harry W. Milliman, formerly of Newtown, CT passed away two weeks shy of his 94th birthday at his residence in Kendal Crosslands, Kennett Square, PA with family and extraordinary caregivers at his side. Born 1925 in Boston, MA to Mary J. Connors of Boston, MA and Harry R. Milliman of Albany, NY, he was the eldest of their three children. Sisters Beatrice McDonald and Merion O’Sullivan predeceased Harry. Following the bombing of Pearl Harbor, Harry joined the Navy at age 17 and served as a signalman on escort destroyers in WWII. He sailed the Atlantic and Pacific Oceans and saw much of the world. Following discharge, Harry was a draftsman for Factory Mutual Fire Insurance Co. It was there, when Janet Nelson walked through the door for a job interview, that Harry’s life was forever changed. Janet got the job and Harry’s heart. They were married August of 1949. Harry Graduated with a degree in accounting from Bentley College and gained employment in the credit department of Remington Firearms in Bridgeport, CT. Janet and Harry settled in Newtown, CT. During his career with Remington/DuPont Harry traveled throughout the country eventually rising to head of the department. Harry enjoyed his field trial champion Gordon Setter dogs, driving country roads in his Corvette Convertible, gardening, long walks on near by wooded trails, travel to Maine, the beaches of NC, VA, Hawaii, and the Caribbean, and dreaming up ingenious ways to keep the squirrels out of his bird feeders. An avid football and baseball fan, despite moving to Eagles/Phillies country and everyone’s best efforts, Harry remained a loyal Patriots and Red Sox fan. We loved him anyway. It is as Janet’s husband and later her caregiver that Harry will be best remembered. Harry was at her side every day of the 22 years she lived with Alzheimer’s; at home and in an assisted living facility in CT, and finally in skilled nursing at Kennett Friends Home in PA. He considered himself a lucky man every day he had her with him. Harry is survived by his sister-in-law Delores (Dee) Nelson, Nephews Jack O’Sullivan & William McDonald, and nieces Greta Nelson, Sara Leff & husband Richard Leff, & Susan McDonald. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Kendal Crosslands Employee Appreciation Fund, PO Box 100, Kennett Square, PA 19348. www.griecocares.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 24, 2019