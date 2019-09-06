|
|
Harry Yohn, Jr., 94, formerly of Springfield, PA passed away peacefully on Thursday September 5, 2019 at Riddle Village, Media PA. Harry was the husband of the late Rose Marie (nee Muster) Yohn. Harry graduated from West Chester High School in 1942 and from Temple University in 1949. He served in the Army during World War II and was the Sergeant Major of the Newfoundland Base Command at the time of his discharge. He also served 1 year during the Korean Conflict as the Sergeant Major of the Staff Judge Advocate’s Office at Ft. Eustis VA. Harry was employed by the Pennsylvania Railroad, the merged Penn Central Transportation Company, and Conrail for a total of 45 years in various capacities. He worked in the Chairman’s or President’s offices for the last 23 years of his railroad career, retiring as Staff Assistant to the President in 1987. He was a 61-year member of Covenant United Methodist Church, having served in many capacities over those years. He was also a member of The American Legion’s West Chester Chapter. Harry will be remembered for his sense of humor, dedication to his church and community and loving service to others. He is survived by his daughter Wendy Yohn, Clifton Heights PA, daughter Karen (Michael) Williams, Springfield PA, grandson Justin Williams, Springfield PA, grandson Jason Williams, South Daytona FL, sister Dorothy Stocker, Downingtown PA, and nieces and nephews. He was predeceased by parents Harry S. and Annie H. (nee Smith) Yohn. Family and friends are invited to his Viewing on Tues. Sept. 10, from 7-9 PM at O’Leary Funeral Home, 640 E. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA, 19064. Funeral services will be held on Wed. Sept. 11 at Covenant United Methodist Church, 212 W. Springfield Rd., Springfield, PA, 19064. 9:00 AM Visitation in the Epworth Building, 10:00 AM funeral service, followed by interment at Green Mount Cemetery, 117 Westtown Rd., West Chester, PA 19382. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Covenant United Methodist Church or Riddle Village Endowment Fund, Riddle Village, 1048 W Baltimore Pike, Media, PA, 19064.
Published in The Daily Local on Sept. 8, 2019