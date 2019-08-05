|
Pastor Harvey G. Conner, founder of Word of Victory Church and the Delaware Valley Pastor’s Fellowship passed away on August 2nd. Harvey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to Phillip and Carolyn Conner. He had three sisters, Margaret, Alma and Lottie and a brother John. He joined the Navy right out of High School and served in World War 2 and the Korean War. He married Evelyn Sharpley and they had two children, Susan and John. After the Navy Harvey worked for Diamond State Telephone Company working his way up to Engineer. He was transferred to Philadelphia and worked a total of 31 years for the phone company. In 1965 Harvey accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. And in 1983 he founded Word of Victory Church where he pastored until a few years ago. Seeing the need of pastors to fellowship and support one another, he founded the Delaware Valley Pastor’s Fellowship in 1991. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son John, “a flock” of nieces and nephews and a church family who dearly loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 7, at 11:00 am at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave. Paoli. Viewing Wednesday morning 10-11 in the Church. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King of Prussia, PA. Arr by the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019