Daily Local News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
1724 East Lancaster Ave
Paoli, PA 19301
(610) 644-3540
Resources
More Obituaries for Harvey Conner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harvey Conner

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Harvey Conner Obituary
Pastor Harvey G. Conner, founder of Word of Victory Church and the Delaware Valley Pastor’s Fellowship passed away on August 2nd. Harvey was born in Kosciusko, Mississippi to Phillip and Carolyn Conner. He had three sisters, Margaret, Alma and Lottie and a brother John. He joined the Navy right out of High School and served in World War 2 and the Korean War. He married Evelyn Sharpley and they had two children, Susan and John. After the Navy Harvey worked for Diamond State Telephone Company working his way up to Engineer. He was transferred to Philadelphia and worked a total of 31 years for the phone company. In 1965 Harvey accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as his personal Savior. And in 1983 he founded Word of Victory Church where he pastored until a few years ago. Seeing the need of pastors to fellowship and support one another, he founded the Delaware Valley Pastor’s Fellowship in 1991. He is survived by his daughter, Susan, his son John, “a flock” of nieces and nephews and a church family who dearly loved him. Relatives and friends are invited to the Funeral Service on Wednesday, August 7, at 11:00 am at the Church of the Good Samaritan, 212 W. Lancaster Ave. Paoli. Viewing Wednesday morning 10-11 in the Church. Int. Valley Forge Memorial Gardens in King of Prussia, PA. Arr by the Alleva Funeral Home, Inc. Paoli, PA.
Published in The Daily Local on Aug. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harvey's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alleva Funeral Home, Inc.
Download Now