Harvey L. Journey, age 83 of Chatham PA, passed peacefully Tuesday, February 5th in the company of his family. He was the husband of Sharon McMahon. Born 1935 in Wawa, PA, he was the son of the late Hannah and Harvey N Journey. He graduated from of Media High School. Harvey’s early work as a carpenter, truck driver, and member of the Brandywine Hounds Hunt staff prepared him for his work as a groom/farm manager at Chatham Farm. He found not only an occupation he loved, but a home at Chatham Farm. Caring for the horses and the farm was his passion. Harvey always looked for an opportunity to help others and gained his rewards from doing so. He supported his fellow horsemen through his active membership in the Professional Horsemen’s Association. Every chance he had, he foxhunted with Cheshire, Pop Ford and Ralph Reber. When the weather was right, he spent time searching for arrowheads or snowmobiling. He is survived by his wife, Sharon; daughter, Barb, and her husband, Tracy Merges; and his brother, Jack, and his wife, Judy. Harvey was preceded in death by his first wife, Mary Elizabeth “Betty” Oas. Harvey’s family looks forward to greeting you from 3 - 3:30 on Saturday, 2/16, at the Red Clay Room, 423 Dalmatian St., Kennett Square, PA 19348. A service celebrating his life will follow at 3:30. You are invited to share memories during the service. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be mailed in Harvey’s memory to the Brandywine Valley Chapter of the Professional Horsemen’s Association (BVCPHA) c/o Nancy Tully 226 South Union Street Kennett Square, PA 19348. www.griecocares.com
Published in The Daily Local on Feb. 10, 2019