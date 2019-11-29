Daily Local News Obituaries
Havard Franciscus Jr. Obituary
Havard F. “Butch” Franciscus, Jr. 78, of Coatesville died Wednesday, November 27, 2019 at Coatesville VA Medical Center Hospice. Born in Coatesville, he was the son of the late Havard F., Sr. and Agnes Hess Franciscus and the husband of Kathleen Magala Franciscus with whom he shared 55 years of marriage. Butch was devoted to his wife and daughters, and was always there when his help was needed. Butch was a 1959 graduate of S. Horace Scott High School. He served in the US Army 25th Infantry Division. In 1989, Butch retired from Lukens Steel Co after 30 years of service as a ladel crane operator. Butch retired from his roofing business, Franciscus Roofing Company after 40 years. He was a life member of West End Fire Company, and a member of the Downingtown Post 845. Butch was an avid train enthusiast who had many model train collections. In addition to his wife, Kathleen, he is survived by his two daughters, Ann Marie Franciscus and her companion Bob Law of Coatesville and Carol Franciscus and her companion Glen Warren of Honey Brook. He was predeceased by his two brothers, James and John Franciscus. Butch’s funeral mass will be celebrated Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at 10:30am at Our Lady of the Rosary Church with visitation from 8:45 – 10:15am. Visitation will also be held Tuesday, December 3, 2019 from 5 – 7pm at Wentz Funeral Home 342 E. Chestnut Street, Coatesville 610-384-0318. Interment will be in All Souls Cemetery, Coatesville. Memorials in Butch’s honor may be made to Our Lady of the Rosary 80 S. 17th Avenue, Coatesville, PA 19320 or to Gallbladder and Bile Duct Cancer Research c/o Dr. Robert Kahl Department of Pathology John Hopkins Medicine 600 North Wolfe Street, Carnegie 424, Baltimore, MD 21287-6417. To share online condolences please visit www.wentzfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Local on Nov. 30, 2019
