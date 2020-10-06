1/1
Heather N. Winward
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Heather's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Heather N. Winward, 82, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 under the care of Brandywine Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Walter Winward, with whom she shared 67 and a half years of marriage. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 11 AM at Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main St, Parkesburg, PA 19365 with a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather’s memory to Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Daily Local from Oct. 6 to Oct. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
10
Viewing
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Parkesburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
OCT
10
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Parkesburg United Methodist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Wilde Funeral Home
434 Main St
Parkesburg, PA 19365
(610) 857-5551
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by DailyLocal.com

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved