Heather N. Winward, 82, of East Fallowfield, passed away on Friday, October 2nd, 2020 under the care of Brandywine Hospital. She was the beloved wife of Walter Winward, with whom she shared 67 and a half years of marriage. The Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, October 10th, 2020 at 11 AM at Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main St, Parkesburg, PA 19365 with a viewing from 10 AM until the time of the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Heather’s memory to Parkesburg United Methodist Church, 411 Main St., Parkesburg, PA 19365. In order to protect those at-risk, please wear a face mask and practice social distancing while at the Church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Wilde Funeral Home of Parkesburg. Online condolences can be posted at www.wildefuneralhome.com