Helen “Margie” Abi-Richa, 67, of Collegeville and formerly of Coatesville died Sunday, May 5, 2019 at Phoenixville Hospital. She was the wife of Monsour Abi-Richa, who preceded her in death in 2016. Born in Wilmington, DE, she was the daughter of the late Walter and Helen Alexander Dunn, Sr. Helen was a member of Our Lady of the Rosary Church, Coatesville. She was known for baking hundreds of pies for the church bake sales and one of her specialties was her apple pie. She enjoyed children and Christmas and was known and remembered for her colorful and festive Christmas display at the house on the hill. She also liked going to Delaware Park. Surviving her are two sisters, Dottie Dunn and Kaye (Gene) Douglas; two brothers, Bill Dunn and Elmer (Ruth) Dunn; a sister-in-law, Barb Dunn; a goddaughter, Angie Beir; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brothers, Walter, John and George; sister, Carrie; and sister-in-law, Linda. Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the Harris Mountain Funeral & Cremation Service, 1030 E. Lincoln Hwy., Coatesville where relatives and friends may call beginning at 9:30 a.m. Interment will be in St. Cecilia Cemetery. In her memory, contributions may be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105, On-line condolences may be made by visiting www.harrismountain.com
Published in The Daily Local on May 8, 2019