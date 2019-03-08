Daily Local News Obituaries
James J. Terry Funeral Home
736 E Lancaster Ave
Downingtown, PA 19335
(610) 269-6567
Helen M. Beam, 89, of Downingtown, passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2019. Helen is survived by two daughters; Patricia Wunsch (Gregory) and Deborah Beam, 2 granddaughters; Jennifer Mullen and Katherine McCormick. Relatives and friends are invited to Helen’s funeral services, Tuesday, March 12, 2019, at 11am, at the James J. Terry Funeral Home, 736 E. Lancaster Avenue, Downingtown, PA 19335, where family and friends will be received from 9:45am-10:45am. Interment Hopewell Cemetery. For more information, please visit www.jamesterryfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Daily Local on Mar. 9, 2019
