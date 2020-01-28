|
Helen H. Delphais, 94 of West Chester, passed away on Saturday, January 25, 2020. She was the wife of the late Robert J. Delphais with whom she shared 45 years of marriage. Born March 10, 1925 in Savannah, GA, she was the daughter of the late Geddis Hodges and the late Lelia Dyal Hodges. Helen is survived by her children, Robert Delphais (Alice), Frank Delphais (Becky), John Delphais (Lisa), Cornelia Johnson (Chas), Margaret Roderer (Ted) and Charlotte Gibbons (Jim); 16 grandchildren and 22 great grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Walter Delphais. Helen’s hobbies included sewing, gardening, dancing, traveling and enjoying life with her family and friends. She was a longtime member and actively involved with AARP and the West Chester Senior Center. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, January 31, 2020 from 9:00–10:30am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith and Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church St. West Chester, PA, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Service at 10:30am. Interment will be held in St. Agnes Cemetery, West Chester. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Hickman, 400 N. Walnut St. West Chester, PA 19380 and/or Penn Medicine Hospice-Chester County, Attn: Development, 3535 Market St. Suite 750, Philadelphia, PA 19104.
Published in The Daily Local on Jan. 29, 2020