|
|
Dr. Helen G. Reid took off for heaven on March 21, 2020, leaving behind her sister, Rita Hipp, of TX, nephews and nieces, and bereft friends. She was preceded in death by her parents and her brother-in-law Bill Hipp. Helen grew up in Cameron, TX, younger daughter of Frank H. and Grace E. Reid. She became interested in science/medicine in 5th-6th grade when her mom was being treated for cancer. Selected for a summer science program at Texas Woman’s University, she took their entire freshman chem course between 11th & 12th grade, which provided a head start on a chemistry degree at TWU and allowed for a Year Abroad at Univ. of Ghana. She completed BS and BA degrees at TWU and began graduate school in organic chemistry at Univ. of Iowa, after having difficulty getting employment as a female chemist. She was finally hired and enjoyed work as an environmental analytical chemist at Shell Oil’s New Orleans plant. She returned to grad school to study inorganic and physical chemistry, completing her Ph.D. in 1975. When she and her husband moved to southeast PA, she began teaching at West Chester University where she initiated and directed a Forensic Chemistry curriculum, which included the PA Equine Toxicology Lab, and placed chemistry interns in federal, state, and private labs in the Midwest and Northeast. Helen worked in several forensic labs over the summers, including NYC Medical Examiner’s office; ATF lab, Rockville, MD; and National Medical Services, Inc., Willow Grove, PA. She also traveled on multiple two-week missions’ trips to Central and South America with Medical Ministry International, providing assistance to licensed pharmacists at pop-up clinics in rural areas. Helen retired from WCU in 2005. She taught HS chemistry at Villa Maria Academy in Malvern from 2009-2014. In 2015 she moved from her home in West Chester to the Tel Hai Community in Honey Brook. For 38 years Helen taught 2- and 3-year-olds at Goshen Baptist Church. She also served in many other ways, including Missions Committee, Stephen’s Minister, Bell Ringing and food service for Salvation Army, housing many international graduate students as well as refugee students, and otherwise helped marginalized individuals in their times of need. She enjoyed hiking, playing the piano, playing bridge and group games, and anything that connected her with people, who then became friends. Helen’s focus in life was her Savior, Jesus. She became His hands and feet to whomever had need. Once the current medical crisis has passed, her sister and spiritual family warmly invite you to a Celebration of Life gathering at Goshen Baptist Church.
Published in The Daily Local on Apr. 5, 2020