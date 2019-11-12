|
Helen A. Grannetino, 87 of Exton, PA, passed away Sunday, November 10, 2019 at Chester County Hospital, West Chester, PA. She was the wife of the late Louis E. Grannetino Sr. Born August 29, 1932 in Allentown, PA she was the daughter of the late Frank M. Barna and the late Helen V. Shuhay Barna. Helen graduated from Central Catholic High School, Allentown, PA. She had worked as a Cafeteria Manager at Mary C. Howse Elementary School, West Chester, PA. Helen was a member of SS. Peter & Paul Church. She enjoyed spending time with her family, her pets, and the wildlife outside her home. Helen is survived by her son, Louis E. Grannetino Jr. (Helen Marie) of Hudson, Ohio; son, Stephen A. Grannetino (Rebecca) of Glenmoore; and son, Gerald F. Grannetino (Barbara) of West Chester; grandchildren, Clayton, Stephanie, Melissa, and Joshua; sister, Marie Barna Bartholomew of Whitehall; sister, Theresa Barna Grabner of Northampton. She was preceded in death by her brothers Frank J. Barna and Robert J. Barna. Relatives and friends are invited to her Visitation on Friday, November 15, 2019 from 9:00 -10:15 am at DellaVecchia, Reilly, Smith & Boyd Funeral Home, 410 N. Church St., West Chester, PA 19380, 610-696-1181, www.DellaFH.com; followed by her Funeral Mass at 11:00 am at SS. Peter & Paul Church, 1325 E. Boot Rd. West Chester, PA 19380. Entombment will be in Philadelphia Memorial Park, Frazer PA. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Brandywine Valley SPCA, https://bvspca.org/donate/give/.
