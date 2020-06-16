Helen Louise (Eroh) Loss
Helen Louise (Eroh) Loss, 91, of Malvern, passed away peacefully on Monday, June 15, 2020 at Brandywine Hospital, Coatesville. Born in Sunbury, PA on September 30, 1928, Helen was the daughter of the late Clarence and Edith (Buehler) Eroh. Helen is survived by a daughter, Debra Houck of Malvern, and a son, David Loss of Honey Brook. She is also survived by grandchildren, Chris Kofke, Amie Edwards (wife of Charles), Robert Loss, and David Loss, Jr., 3 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her siblings: Edith, Dorothy, George, Robert, C. Ellsworth, and John, Sr.. Helen enjoyed bird watching, gardening, crafts, and sweets. Services will be conducted privately at the convenience of the family. James J. Terry Funeral Home, Inc., Downingtown, has been entrusted with arrangements.

Published in The Daily Local from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
